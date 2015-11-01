Inter have three ways of getting to Radja Nainggolan, and one of them could include swapping Marcelo Brozovic.

A Chelsea target, Nainggolan is wanted by a number of elite European clubs, and is considered to be one of the best midfielders in Europe, combining powerful running, tackling and an eye for goal.

The scorer of 14 goals this season in all competitions along with six assists, the Roma midfielder is, according to Tuttosport, one of Inter’s main transfer targets - with Piero Ausilio giving pursuit.

They have three ways of trying to coax him from Roma, the first being a swap with Marcelo Brozovic, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur.

Now finding himself without a guaranteed spot in Inter’s midfield, the Croatian could be used as part of a swap with Roma, who have liked Brozovic for some time.

Otherwise, Inter are hoping that Nainggolan - of Indonesian heritage - will more than make up for the transfer fee with the commercial revenue generated in South-East Asia, where he is very, very popular.

A third option opens up too… Nainggolan being very attached to Antonio Conte. What if the Chelsea Coach joined Inter?