Inter executives change their minds and cancel players’ days off after 'unacceptable' Fiorentina loss
25 April at 09:54As we reported a couple of days ago, Inter executives had decided to give their players two days off after the away 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina in Sunday night. The club announced on Sunday that the squad would have return to training on the 26th of April but executives of the Serie A giants have apparently changed their mind deciding to send squad to training camp until next Sunday when the nerazzurri will be facing Napoli at the San Siro in a crucial tie to qualify for Europe.
With a rough press statement published on the club’s website, Inter executives hit out at players backing their under-fire boss Stefano Pioli.
“Following Saturday’s result against Fiorentina, the club has called the entire first team squad in for an extended ‘ritiro’ at the Suning Training Centre at Appiano starting Tuesday 25 April midday and lasting until the home game against SS Napoli on Sunday 30 April”, the club’s statements reads.
“The manner of the defeat at Fiorentina was unacceptable for our supporters both in Italy and abroad and we are determined to put this the right way. Everyone at the club from the players to all staff is now focused on working as hard as possible to achieve the maximum result and finishe the season strongly.
In order to achieve this the club confirms its full backing and that of the ownership in Stefano Pioli and his entire technical team.”
