Serie A giants Inter Milan could soon eye a move for Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, depending on how his loan deal at Bayern Munich ends up panning out, reports say.

The Bavarians signed Rodriguez on a two-year long loan deal this past summer, hoping to revive the Colombian’s career once again. James has scored only twice since joining, making just seven starts in the Bundesliga till now.

The presence of Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern played a crucial role in bringing James to the club from the Allianz Arena, but things have gone down the slope for the 26-year-old since Ancelotti’s sacking. Ancelotti was the man responsible for bringing James to Real, but James had struggled for gametime under Zinedine Zidane last season.

James is struggling to learn German and hasn’t managed to gel well with his team-mates and with Ancelotti long gone, Bayern seems like a lonely place for the former Monaco man. It seems likely that James will be recalled by the Los Blancos next summer.

Inter Milan were said to be after the Colombian before he trotted off for the Allianz this past summer and could be in for him again, if he does head back to the Bernabeu. A lot will depend on Joao Mario’s situation at the club, but it is very likely that Real will allow James to look for a loan move again.

