The San Siro said are looking to sign a young prospect, who still can be able to add quality to their midfield straight away. In fact, Inter are monitoring three players; Bryan Cristante, Nicolò Barella and Lucas Torreira.

These three have been constantly followed by the Nerazzurri recently, with all three players showing their ability for their respective clubs.

Torreira is the cheapest option of the three, given his €25m release clause. However, Napoli are ahead of Inter in this race, as they already have the laid the foundations of an economic agreement with the player.

Barella is the favourite among the Inter staff, although Cagliari are requesting around €40m for the midfield, which is too much for Inter at the time being.

Cristante, therefore, seems more likely, as the Nerrazuri have a great relationship with Atalanta. However, Juventus are also interested in the former Milan man, which is why Champions League is very important for Inter to lure Cristante to the club.