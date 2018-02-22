Inter eye move for Nice midfielder
03 March at 10:30Serie A giants Inter Milan are monitoring the progress of Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien and could make a move for him, CalcioMercato exclusively understands.
The 23-year-old midfielder, who is French by nationality, has been one of Nice's best players over the last two seasons. While he has endured an injury ridden campaign this time around, he has scored and has assisted once in seven appearances in the Ligue 1.
CalcioMercato understand Inter see Cyprien as a solution to their midfield problems. Due to how they dealt with Nice when they signed Dalbert this past summer, relations and contacts with Nice are very good.
Inter have followed the progress of the midfielder since quite sometime now and feel that the can add much-needed rhyhm and quality to the heart of the park. The player is being studied to more detail and Inter of the fact that other clubs too are after him, but the nerazzurri are the favorites as things stand.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
