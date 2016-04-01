Serie A table-toppers Inter Milan had club officials hold a meeting with the agent of Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.

Pastore, now 28, has been on the fringes of the PSG side this season, due to the presences of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe in the side. He has made only seven starts this season, scoring four times and assisting once.

Pastore has expressed his desire to move, as he looks to represent Argentina in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. CalcioMercato understand that Walter Sabatino met Pastore’s agent at a well-known hotel in Milan yesterday, but the signs aren’t too positive.

It is said that while Pastore wants to move to Inter, the club would have offload some of its players before they buy anyone in January. Selling Joao Mario is an option, but doing that will be a complex task in itself.

Luciano Spalletti really likes Pastore and sees him as the player who can play a vital role in handing them the Scudetto by playing behind Mauro Icardi in the number ten position. An approach by Inter for Pastore was also made this past summer, but it didn’t end in anything substantial.

