Inter: Is Icardi’s future dependent on UCL qualification?
06 May at 11:45Rumours continue to swirl around the future of Mauro Icardi, with many key figures within Italian football believing that Inter will be forced to sell their captain should they fail to qualify for the group stage of next season’s UEFA Champions League.
As Luciano Spalletti alluded to during his press conference yesterday afternoon, the Nerazzurri must beat Udinese, Sassuolo and Lazio in order to have any chance of achieving their objective. Though no one at the club freely admits it, there is an acceptance that a player of Icardi’s supreme quality deserves to play in Europe’s premier club competition sooner rather than later.
For this reason, it is imperative that he is on top form over the course of the next fortnight. Otherwise, there is a good chance that this campaign could well be his last at San Siro. On the other hand, a new contract is on the table should the club get their hands on the financial rewards that go with sitting at Europe’s top table.
Only time will tell where MI9’s future lies though, in the event of failure to reach their target, Inter will be faced with little choice but to accept whatever their skipper decides.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
