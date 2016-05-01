Inter Milan joins race for Roma, Napoli target
04 January at 11:40Sassuolo’s Matteo Politano is the subject of increasing interest across the Italian peninsula. The left wing has been enquired about by both Roma and Napoli. Now Inter Milan is emerging as a third team vying for his services.
According to Sky Sports, the Nerazzurri have added Politano to the shortlist of players aimed to reinforce Luciano Spalletti’s left side. Along with him, Gerard Deulofeu, Simone Verdi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Javier Pastore make up the five names on that list of targets this month.
In 17 matches Politano has made three deposits into the back of opposing nets while helping the club from Reggio Emilia recover from their dreadful start to the season. Most recently he played a key role in their comeback against Roma this past week.
Manager Eusebio di Francesco is very familiar with him, and wants to manage him again, but this time in Rome. However, Sassuolo president Giorgio Squinzi has refused all offers.
