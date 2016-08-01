Shkodran Mustafi.

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti is looking for defensive reinforcements in the current transfer window and according to Sky (via Calciomercato.com) the Nerazzurri have contacted Arsenal over the availability of German international

The 25-year-old arrived at The Emirates last summer from Valencia in a deal worth €41M and is currently under contract in North London until 2021. Despite this, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has the player on his radar and is reported to have made contact with The Gunners about the possibility of a summer switch.



Spalletti wants an alternative to his first-choice central defensive partnership of Milan Skriniar and Mirandaand with Andrea Ranocchia set to leave the club this summer to possibly return to the Premier League at Watford or Burnley, Mustafi is seen as the ideal choice.



Inter are also reportedly in for Manchester City’s Eliaquim Mangala but The Citizens are reluctant to only let the player leave on a loan deal which is what the Italian side have requested.