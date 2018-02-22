Inter Milan draw list of midfield targets
21 March at 15:15Serie A giants Inter Milan are set to spend to reinvigorate and revitalise the club's midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The club was near the top of the Serie A table at the turn of the year but has fallen off the pace massively since then. Luciano Spalletti's men are currently fourth in the Serie A, four points behind third placed Roma as they look to qualify for the UEFA Champions League after some seasons.
CalcioMercato can reveal that Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini have drawn up plans to revitalise the club's midfield and one prime target is Arturo Vidal, whose contract at Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2019 and he wants a return to Italy, with an extension nowhere in the picture.
The duo wants to add more youthful exuberance in the midfield, with Cagliari's Nicolo Barella a prime target. Denis Praet from Sampdoria is also a target, with Udinese duo Jakub Jankto and Antonin Barak also potential targets.
Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is also a target and the nerazzurri are lining up a move for the Frenchman too.
