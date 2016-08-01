Inter Milan looks to ward off Barca, Real Madrid, and Man City from defender
28 January at 10:30Milan Skriniar has, arguably, been Inter Milan’s most valuable player this season. That’s saying a lot, considering that they’ve got Mauro Icardi and are currently exceeding pundits’ and fans’ expectations as they hold a Champions League spot in Serie A.
The defender has proven to be a calming influence on Luciano Spalletti’s backline, while being able to provide the occasional pass to spring a counterattack. As such, it should come as no surprise that he’s garnered interest from the biggest clubs in the world.
It’s been reported that Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester City are all planning to make moves for Skriniar this summer.
Unsurprisingly, Spalletti, Piero Ausilio, and Walter Sabatini are desperate to prevent their defender from being poached, unless it nets them a significant fee in return. They are so confident that Skriniar will be the subject of a bidding war that they don’t want to include a release clause, so they can maximize his value.
Go to comments