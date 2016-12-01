Inter Milan shortlist five defenders for the summer
15 December at 12:20With his contract set to expire this summer, Lazio centerback Stefan de Vrij’s name is being connected to a number of teams prior to January’s transfer window. Should he and Lazio fail to agree to a renewal, he will have the ability to sign a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.
One club that is hot on his tail is Inter Milan. With questions surrounding their defensive line, manager Luciano Spalletti is looking towards the Dutchman as someone who can stabilize their backline.
Joao Cancelo wants out, and Miranda’s future uncertain, de Vrij may prove to be a long-term solution for the Nerazzurri. Spalletti has long appreciated him, and see’s him as someone who can solidify the center, alongside Milan Skriniar.
In addition to de Vrij, Spalletti is looking at Toulouse’s Issa Diop, Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen, PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe, and Mauricio Lemos of Las Palmas. Regardless of which direction Spalletti chooses to go in, it’s clear that Inter will have a new face, or two, on the backline next season.
