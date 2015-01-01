Inter: Miranda and Perišić both doubtful for Genoa match
12 February at 14:30
No less than three Inter players picked up injuries during yesterday’s 2-1 victory at home to Bologna. Indeed, fresh updates on the condition of Miranda, Ivan Perišić and Lisandro López have emerged in the last hour:
The Croatian winger is unlikely to be fit in time for Saturday’s trip to the Marassi to face Genoa, having sustained a sprain to his left shoulder. Meanwhile, the Brazilian central defender is set to undergo further medical examinations tomorrow in order to understand the extent of his thigh problem. He is also facing a race against time to return prior to the weekend encounter against Davide Ballardini’s men.
On the other hand, López has been given a clean bill of health and will be part of Luciano Spalletti’s squad as normal, while we await further updates on how long his teammates will be out of action for. The Argentine is likely to be given a starting berth should Miranda fail to recuperate in time.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
