Inter monitoring Shakhtar winger
26 February at 18:25Reports from Italy are suggestive of the fact that Serie A giants Inter are set to pursue the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk star Bernard in the summer.
Now 25, the once Brazilian international has impressed for Shakhtar Donetsk in this season's UEFA Champions League season so far. In seven outings, the dimunitive winger has scored thrice and has already overseen the elimination of Napoli and the recent defeat of Roma at the hands of the Ukrainian giants.
Reports suggest that while Inter have never stopped glancing at Bernard, they will look to make a move for him in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The last time Inter made concrete negotiations for the player was months ago, but interest has lingered since then. And as things stand, his future is uncertain. Bernard has a Spanish passport and his club are also looking to entertain offers from Italy, Spain and Brazil, with Inter the leaders in the chase.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
