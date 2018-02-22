Inter, Moratti: ‘Juventus remain a great team despite Napoli defeat’
25 April at 11:00During an interview with Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, former Inter president Massimo Moratti previewed this weekend’s Derby d’Italia between the Nerazzurri and historic rivals Juventus. Here is what he had to say:
“It seems to me that Inter are a good team, even if the results have not always arrived. Victories over Cagliari and Chievo have been important for the table, but the fight to reach the Champions League will only be decided on the last day.
“Juventus remain a great team even if they are only one point ahead of Napoli, but they can deal with everything that comes their way. With just four matches left, the three points have great significance for both teams.
“I trust Spalletti. He is a very good coach and I hope he proves it once again. I am convinced that the players know how important it is for the club and the fans to defeat Juventus.
“Victory is important for Inter and for the table – that is all that matters.”
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments