Inter not prepared to sell Brozovic unless release clause is met
08 May at 10:00Tuttosport reveal that Inter star Marcelo Brozovic has a release clause in his current deal, but the nerazzurri have deemed his untransferrable.
The 25-year-old Brozovic joined Inter in the winter of 2015 and has become a regular for the club since then. This season, he had fallen short of time on the pitch until the turn of the year. He has appeared 29 times in the Serie A, out of which 19 have been starts. He has scored four times, assisting nine times.
Italian daily Tuttosport reports that after having seen him convince the club, Inter are now not prepared to sell Brozovic.
Before 2018, Inter were prepared to offload Brozovic, but he has turned his fortune around well enough for his club to see him as untransferrable.
Inter valued the Croatian at 20 million euros earlier, but they won't sell him unless a club is willing to meet the player's 50 million euros release clause.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
