Officials of Serie A giants Inter are set to fly to Barcelona in the hope of striking an agreement for a loan move for Rafinha.

Now 24, Rafinha has failed to make a single La Liga appearance for the Catalans this season after having struggled a lot with injuries over the last two seasons. The last time the Spaniard made an appearance for Barcelona was back in February last season under Luis Enrique.

And with Rafinha now looking to get back to fitness and get more games under his belt, he wants a move to Inter, who have reached an agreement with the player and his agent, say Gazzetta dello Sport . Inter officials are set to fly to Barcelona in the next few hours to find an agreement with the Nou Camp based side, who are willing to let Rafinha on loan but want to make sure that the buying option that Inter have for next summer will make them more than 30 million and not the 20 million that the nerazzurri are offering.

Apart from Rafinha, Inter seem to be close to agreeing a deal for Ramires, who is willing to join the club this month. The deal can conclude in the next 72 hours and it will be a loan deal, but Walter Sabatini is finding ways to make sure that the Brazilian’s salary doesn’t place too much pressure on Inter’s wage budget.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)