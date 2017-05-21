Inter pounce on former AC Milan target
21 May at 12:35Inter and AC Milan will sign several new defenders in the summer as it is no secret that it is the best defence, not the best attack that win leagues in Serie A. Juventus’ have had the most reliable defensive line over the last few seasons and their five successive Serie A titles have come as a natural consequence.
According to a report of Il Corriere dello Sport, the nerazzurri have set sights on a former transfer target of AC Milan: Rodrigo Caio.
Caio is regarded as one of the most promising centre defenders in South America. He won the Golden medal with U23 Brazil National team during last year’s Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro.
Inter are one of the most interested clubs in signing Caio at the moment although Lazio are also being linked with a summer move for the Brazilian given that the biancocelesti are looking for a replacement of Stefan De Vrij who will be leaving the Olimpico at the end of the season.
Go to comments