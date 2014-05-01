Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have been told to back off from trying to sign Inter star Ivan Perisic.

The three Premier League clubs have long been interested in the 28-year-old Croatian international, who has been a star for the Nerazzurri this season, scoring seven Serie A goals and adding two assists. He has matched the lofty goal total he earned last season, when we’re just past the halfway mark.

"I do not think it is either Perisic's or our intentions for him to leave,” Piero Ausilio told

“We don’t want to sell Perisic, nor does the player want to leave.

“We are building a big team and he will be a part of it.

“Inter do not sell their best players.”

The Croatian has long been linked to the three clubs, as well as Arsenal.