Fabrizio Romano suggests that Serie A giants Inter Milan have said yes to a possible move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

Sturridge, now 28, has struggled with injuries once again this season. He recently returned to training for Liverpool after having missed over a month due to an injury that he suffered in early December. He has made only nine Premier League appearances, out of which five have been starts. He has scored two goals as well.

Romano says that while Sturridge has already been wanting a move to Inter, the club too have answered positively. The nerazzurri have made contact with Liverpool over the last few hours, but Inter have made it clear that a possible deal will only happen on certain conditions and not on the basis of how Liverpool want it.

Liverpool will be willing to let Sturridge leave on loan this month, but want a fee of 40 million euros, if Inter want him permanently next summer. Luciano Spalletti’s side feel that the valuation is a bit too much considering Sturridge’s age, injury problems and the fact that his contract runs out in the summer of 2019.

