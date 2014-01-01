Serie A giants Inter Milan are readying a new contract for club captain Mauro Icardi, as they look to fend off interest from Real Madrid, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.

Icardi has been in superb form for the nerazzurri this season and has already found the back of the net 18 times and is the second-highest goalscorer of the ongoing campaign, behind Ciro Immobile. When Inter go up against SPAL on Sunday, the Argentine will have the chance to increase his tally.

CalcioMercato have learnt that with Real Madrid lurking around the 24-year-old, Inter want to arm their skipper with a new and an improved deal. Nothing is official yet but Icardi’s wife-agent Wanda Nara and the club are about to start talks regarding handing the striker a new deal at the San Siro.

Icardi currently earns 4.5 million euros per season, but a new contract will make him earn about 7 million euros. It will also keep him at the club till 2022 or possibly 2023. The most prominent aim is to hand Icardi a much higher release clause than the one around 110 million euros that he currently has and it is likely that the new deal will hand the Argentina a massive 200 million euros release clause.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)