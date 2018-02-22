Inter: Skriniar issues transfer warning to Man City, United and Barcelona
25 February at 10:40Inter star Milan Skriniar is being linked with joining several top clubs in the summer but the Slovakia denied that he is thinking of leaving Inter yesterday night.
The 23-year-old score the opener in Inter’s 2-0 win over Benevento and talking to Sky Sport and in the mixed zone, the former Sampdoria star confirmed he wants Inter stay in the summer.
“I’ve already said that anything can happen in football but I don’t want to leave. Some of my previous statements have not been translated well, just change a word and the meaning changes completely.”
Manchester City saw their January € 65 million bid rejected by Inter and both Barcelona and Manchester United are now monitoring the talented centre-back who joined Inter in a € 23 million move from Sampdoria last summer.
Skriniar has four goals in 28 Serie A appearances so far this season and is imposing himself as one of the best centre-backs playing in Italy at the moment.
