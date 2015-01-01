Inter: Spalletti and Cancelo involved in training bust-up?
09 February at 10:00Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is reported to have had a training bust-up with Joao Cancelo. According to O Jogo the duo had a discussion ahead of Inter’s home game against Crotone last week and that lead Spalletti to drop the Portuguese winger for the game against the Serie A strugglers on Saturday night.
Cancelo was reportedly unhappy with the position Spalletti wanted to play him into. The Italian tactician, in fact, wanted to play the Valencia loanee on the left with D’Ambrosio on the opposite side of the pitch.
The Portugal International, however, complained with his boss because he wanted to play on the right, his natural position.
Spalletti was obviously not happy with the player’s complaints and decided to drop him against Crotone.
Inter are without a win in the last eight games and Spalletti has recently been complaining about possible moles inside the club that inform media about what happens in the dressing room.
Cancelo is on loan at Inter at the end of the season.
