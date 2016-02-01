After admitting last night that his club had “Hit rock bottom” after their extraordinary 5-4 defeat at Fiorentina, Inter boss Stefano Pioli looks to be getting closer to the exit door at the San Siro. Club owners Suning however, look to have a contingency in place for the Italian tactician.





Calciomercato.com writes that the solution could be to send Pioli to the China to take charge of their other club, Jiangsu Suning after they parted company with South Korean coach Yong-Soo Choi. It’s understood from the media over in the Far-East that Pioli has already been offered the chance to head to the Super-League but is not keen on the idea.

The reason for this is understood to be the fact that he is being lined up by last night’s victors to replace Paolo Sousa at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina chiefs have also reportedly made contact prior to last night’s match to sound out the possibility of him making the switch.