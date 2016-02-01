Erik Lamela will undergo surgery on his damaged hip which will rule him out for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old has been out of action since November and has been at odds with the club over their reluctance to let him have an operation to clear the problem.

Spurs have announced through their official website that Argentine midfielderwill undergo surgery on his damaged hip which will rule him out for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old has been out of action since November and has been at odds with the club over their reluctance to let him have an operation to clear the problem.

Marcelo Brozovic and the Argentine international.

In January, Lamela travelled to Rome to talk to medical staff at his former club AS Roma, in the hope that they could provide a solution to the problem. Meanwhile, rumours have surfaced that Inter Milan are proposing a swap deal with the North London club involvingand the Argentine international.

His coach Mauricio Pochettino recently suggested that there were no problems between the player and the club and that he was recovering slowly from his injury. Today’s news seems to suggest that Lamela was right all along at that this operation could have been carried out before Christmas.