Inter, the contacts between Suning and Conte are ongoing: the latest
16 March at 22:10As we previously stated, even if everything is going well for Antonio Conte at Chelsea his future is still in doubt. He wants to get some summer guarantees from the blues as he wants to have a bigger say on the transfer market strategy. In the mean time, Suning's Inter are very interested in Conte. Even if new boss Stefano Pioli is doing very well with the nerazzurri club, they don't want to lose the chance to get a coach like Conte (or Simeone for that matter).
According to Premium Sport, Suning really like Conte a lot and the contacts have been ongoing between the involved parties as the Italian coach is pondering a return home.
Chelsea are currently first in the EPL standings and have had a terrific season so far where as Inter Milan are 4th in the Italian Serie A as they have been red hot under new coach Stefano Pioli.
