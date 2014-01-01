Inter have an alternative in case Antonio Conte doesn’t accept to Coach the Nerazzurri: Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham!

Though the Nerazzurri have offered the Chelsea gaffer a five-year deal worth €70 million, they’ve also issued the Coach with an ultimatum, and are ready to offer Pochettino €10 million a year,

If he doesn’t answer soon, Inter could veer in Pochettino’s direction, and have already contacted him through sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Poch is very liked at Inter, and had been since he was managing Southampton and Espanyol.

Then again, the Argentine is very tied to the North London club, who are set to move into a new stadium soon, too.

It looks like Inter will be chasing someone else sooner rather than later, if Conte’s latest declarations have anything to do with it:

“I have a contract with Chelsea and of course I want to work with this club for very long time,” he said ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming game against West Brom.

“I have started a job here and I want to continue it.”