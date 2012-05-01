Inter to pounce on AC Milan star if Chelsea completes Candreva switch
21 August at 11:00Inter could be looking for a replacement for Antonio Candreva if Chelsea will seal the transfer of the talented Italy winger. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the nerazzurri would make an attempt to sign Suso if the Premier League champions seal the transfer of the former Lazio star who is being linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge since last January.
The player’s agent Federico Pastorello exclusively told Calciomercato.com that Candreva is not going to leave Inter anytime in the future and that his move to Chelsea has to be ruled out.
La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, insists that Candreva can leave Inter for € 25 million, which is the same offer the nerazzuri would make to sign Suso.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that AC Milan are not willing to sell Suso and that the player could soon sign a contract extension with the club although the former Liverpool flop has demanded a new € 3 million-a-year deal.
