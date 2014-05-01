Inter are looking for an alternative to Mauro Icardi, and Kostas Mitroglou of Benfica is the first name on their list.

Though the game ended 1-1 and Mitroglou played all of it, he wasn’t on the scoresheet.

The 29-year-old has scored 25 goals this season, but has a deal until 2020, and a €40 million clause in it.

Though Valencia like him, too, Mitroglou failed when he moved to Fulham in 2014. He has since scored 63 goals, both for former club Olympiakos and for Benfica.

The Nerazzurri are also considering Patrik Shick, but Sampdoria are well aware of his potential and have decided to offer him a new deal, with an increased release clause.

The Nerazzurri don’t really have a reserve striker, with both Eder and Rodrigo Palacio (well into his thirties) more all-round players than out-and-out centre forwards.