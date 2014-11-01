Is Martínez’s move to Inter good news for Real Madrid and Spurs?
09 February at 14:00With Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez apparently set to join Inter in June, many Italian football observers are questioning what this means for the future of Mauro Icardi, one of the most highly sought after players in world football right now.
Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a summer move for the Nerazzurri captain, whose current deal includes a €110 million release clause. Considering the incredible amounts of money which have been spent on transfers over the last 12 months, this now seems like a mere drop in the ocean.
Indeed, it is hard to imagine Beneamata boss Luciano Spalletti switching from his tried and tested 4-2-3-1 formation in order to accommodate both MI9 and Lautaro. This leads one to think that directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are in fact preparing for the departure of the former, and have acted quickly to secure a more than capable replacement.
The Racing Club forward is regarded as one of the hottest prospects in the game right now, so Inter are quite rightly being lauded for their ability to beat off competition from Atlético Madrid to snap him up. There is a growing acceptance that Icardi will move to Los Blancos at some stage, and it could be that the process is accelerated thanks to Lautaro’s arrival.
Meanwhile, Icardi has also been linked with a potential switch to Tottenham Hotspur, though this would only be feasible should Harry Kane move to the Spanish capital. It remains unclear who the Merengues' preference would be, but this is sure to play a decisive role in determining how much game time Lautaro will see at San Siro next season.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments