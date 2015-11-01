Italian agent names ‘the only’ club that can sign Mbappe
03 April at 17:30Federico Pastorello is one of the most popular agents around Italy and Europe. Many big names of the beautiful game feature in his client list, such as Antonio Candreva, Nani, Giuseppe Rossi and Patrice Evra. The Italian agent has released a long and interesting interview with Il Messaggero to talk about the future of their clients.
Pastorello has initially confirmed that his client Antonio Candreva snubbed a move to Chelsea in January and insisted he has not been contacted by Juventus to discuss a possible contract extension for Ghana International Kwadwo Asamoah.
The Italian agent has also shared his thoughts about one of the most wanted players in Europe at the moment: AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe.
“Inter’s new owners do not need any money, they are wealthy and, in fact, they refused offers for Candreva during the winter transfer window. The player did not want to leave Inter either. [Inter owners] Suning, for example, are the only club that would afford to spend € 100 million to sign Mbappe.”
