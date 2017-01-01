Javier Hernandez in the January transfer window. The former Germany playing legend

Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Rudi Voller has admitted that his club face the serious possibility of losing Mexican strikerin the January transfer window. The former Germany playing legend admitted in an interview that the current state of the transfer market may leave the Bundesliga club no option but to part with their star striker.

Already the reported subject of a £34 million offer from Chelsea , the former Manchester United player known as Chicarito or “Little Pea”is also believed to be interesting Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is also looking for striking options this month.

Voller told reporters that; “We need a working Chicharito to achieve our goals. It is clear that there are pain thresholds in this crazy transfer market, however”, before adding that; “But there is no approach at the moment”.



Hernandez arrived in Germany in the summer of 2015 for just £7.5 million and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has already stated that he would have loved to have had the player back at Old Trafford.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler