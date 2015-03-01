José Mourinho is said to have personally negotiate the transfer of Inter star Ivan Perisic yesterday as the boss of Manchester United travelled to Zagreb to watch the local team playing against Ukraine in a 2018 Russia World Cup Qualifier.The Special One, however, did not only watched the game but is rumoured to have met former Real Madrid starwho is mow the middleman for the transfer of Croatia and Inter star Ivan Perisic. Mijatovic is not the agent of the former Wolfsburg man but he has the power to negotiate the transfer and inform the player’s entourage.​Mourinho could notas the player was suspended. The Special One, however, is said to have explained his long-term plans for Manchester United making crystal clear that he wants Perisic to move to the Old Trafford in the summer.