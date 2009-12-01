Juve, Allegri whispers he’s snub Arsenal, Barcelona moves
27 February at 13:15Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is said to be a target of Arsenal and Barcelona as both European giants may see their managers leave in the summer. Arsene Wenger’s future is under strict scrutiny in North London, whilst Luis Enrique is said not to be going to extend his stay at the Nou Camp. Both managers’ contracts expire at the end of the season and Allegri is being linked with a move to either Arsenal or Barcelona.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last week that Barcelona have made contact with Allegri as Ariedo Braida, who currently works for the LaLiga giants, is on very good terms with Allegri having the pair worked together at AC Milan.
Every now and then, the Italian tactician is asked whether he’s going to stay at Juventus until the end of his contract (2018) or if he will leave the J Stadium at the end of the season.
Ahead of tomorrow’s Coppa Italia tie against Napoli, Allegri has been asked whether he’s taking Spanish or English lessons, but the bianconeri boss replied: “When I was I child I even struggled to learn Italian! Let’s say I’m learning the torinese (Turin’s dialect) at the moment.”
