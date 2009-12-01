Juventus bossis said to be a target of Arsenal and Barcelona as both European giants may see their managers leave in the summer. Arsene Wenger’s future is under strict scrutiny in North London, whilst Luis Enrique is said not to be going to extend his stay at the Nou Camp. Both managers’ contracts expire at the end of the season and Allegri is being linked with a move to either Arsenal or Barcelona.​Every now and then, the Italian tactician is asked whether he’s going to stay at Juventus until the end of his contract (2018) or if he will leave the J Stadium at the end of the season.​Ahead of tomorrow’s Coppa Italia tie against Napoli, Allegri has been asked whether he’s taking Spanish or English lessons, but the bianconeri boss replied: “When I was I child I even struggled to learn Italian! Let’s say I’m learning the(Turin’s dialect) at the moment.”