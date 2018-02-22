Juve eye Man Utd targets as possible alternative sto Emre Can
08 April at 10:20Juventus are looking for some midfield reinforcement and Liverpool star Emre Can is the Old Lady’s summer transfer priority.
The contract of the Germany International expire at the end of the season and Juventus have already made their move to sign him.
The Serie A giants have offered the German a five-year deal but the player has put Juve contract talks on hold. The Old Lady has issued Can an ultimatum telling him and his entourage that the cub expect a reply within the next ten days.
Marotta confirmed that the next few days will be decisive to know the future of Can and according to Tuttosport Juventus are already monitoring a few possible alternatives in the market. Manchester United targets Sergej Milinovic-Savic and Bryan Cristante are reported to be on the Old Lady’s summer shopping list alongside Roma ace Lorenzo Pellegrini, Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey and Psg midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
