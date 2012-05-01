Exclusive: Chelsea won't buy Alex Sandro in January
05 January at 13:30It’s been decided, Alex Sandro will remain with Juventus for the remainder of this season, we can exclusively reveal through Fabrizio Romano.
The left back had been tipped for a transfer to his former club Porto in January. However, Beppe Marotta is thrilled that he’s decided to remain in Torino…at least for the duration of this season.
Representatives for the Brazilian agreed to remain with the Bianconeri if club officials agreed to let him seek a transfer during the summer market period. Chelsea had offered €60 million for him over the summer, only to be rebuffed.
While they’re happy he’ll be at Allianz Stadium this season, Juventus’ executives have been working hard to find his future replacement.
It appears that they’ve found their top target in Roma left back Emerson. They’ll be watching the Italian-Brazilian closely as he returns from a ruptured ACL. However, they’ve apparently put any overtures to Emerson on hold in the hope that Alex Sandro decides to stay with the club.
