Juve, Man Utd, Liverpool and Bayern involved in transfer domino
16 April at 22:25The season is not over yet but every top club is already focusing on the summer transfer window. Although there are still several big games before the end of the current campaign, chiefs of the top European clubs have already begun talks to strenghthen their teams in the summer.
Juventus’ Beppe Marotta is one of those who have alredy started to work for the next campaign. The bianconeri CEO wants to take a new striker and a new centre midfielder in the summer and both reinforcements could arrive from England.
Juventus, in fact, are interested in signing Manchester United ace Anthony Martial who is reportedly on his way out of the Old Trafford this season. The same goes for Emre Can who is out of his Liverpool contract in the summer. Both Can and Martial have also been targeted by Bayern Munich, reports in Italy claim.
If Martial joins Juventus in the summer one striker could leave the Allianz Stadium during the next transfer campaign. Cuadrado, for example, seems to have attracted the interest of Real Madrid who are looking for a possible repalacement for Lucas Vazquez, a target of Liverpool should Salah leave Anfield Road at the end of the season.
The summer transfer window has yet to begin but the main top clubs are already working to strengthen their squads at the end of the season.
Check out our gallery and find out which players could be on their way out of Liverpool, Juve and Bayern and Man Utd in the summer.
