Juve, Pjanic issues warning to Napoli and Tottenham
23 February at 16:50Juventus star Miralem Pjanic talked to Sky Sport on Friday afternoon to discuss about the seasonal targets of the Old Lady this season.
The former Roma star did not hide himself admitting that the bianconeri want to win every competition they are involved into.
“I think the race for the title will be open till the end of the campaign, the game at the Allianz Stadium will be decisive. We want to win every trophy. Napoli are doing very well but we are here to win the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League.”
“We want to win everything not just one competition”, Pjanic said.
Juventus will be facing Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium next week-end: “They are a very good squad with some interesting players. Their elimination against Atalanta is a pity because they played very well. Napoli’s elimination is also bad news, they could have won the Europa League.”
“Dybala? He needs to get back on the score-sheet, if we’ll have a good free-kick, I’ll let him kick it.”
Go to comments