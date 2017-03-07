Leonardo Bonucci was contacted last summer by Pep Guardiola over a move to Manchester City.

This was confirmed on Tuttosport by the Juventus star’s wife, Martina Maccari.

The couple had a turbulent summer, with an unknown affliction nearly taking their son Matteo’s life.

“I obviously never spoke to him [Guardiola],” Bonucci’s better half told Tuttosport (

“His ‘shall we stay or shall we go’ lasted a day, unfortunately we had far more important things to think of. Matteo was ill, it changed our lives”.

Maccari had more to say about her husband’s recent problems.

Bonucci was recently suspended by Coach Max Allegri for a heated argument the two had at the end of a 4-1 win over Palermo.

The 29-year-old would spend Juventus’ Champions League trip to Porto (which Juventus won 2-0 anyway) in the stands, only to be reinstated the following week.

“What matters is that things have returned to normal, something they’ve both confirmed. Leonardo is very serene.

“I listened to his confession, as a wife does with a husband. He lets it out, I listen. It was saddening to see him sat in the stands, because I know how much he likes to play”.

Incidentally, part of the Italy star’s penance was to take the team out to dinner… which he duly did, as can be seen below...

Cena pagata!!! E ora più carichi di prima verso i 3 obiettivi stagionali!!! #cenabianconera Buonanotte a tutti!! #finoallafine A post shared by Leonardo Bonucci (@bonuccileo19) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:00pm PST