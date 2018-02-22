Juventus: Allegri reveals why Napoli are better now than under Benítez
21 April at 13:00Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was asked about Napoli’s style of play under Maurizio Sarri ahead of tomorrow night’s Scudetto showdown between the two sides. He responded by comparing the current Partenopei system to that of Rafael Benítez’s team. Here is what he had to say:
“Sarri has done an extraordinary job. He changed a few things from the team he inherited from Benítez. He moved Hamšík from his position just behind the striker to a more central role.
“His players build up their attacking moves from defence and his team are very easy on the eye. He has always been a very good coach, though he has improved a lot since he was working in Lega Pro.
“Napoli have had the basis of their squad for several years now, while we have changed a lot in recent reasons. This could be an advantage for them, though the directors have worked very well because we have done extraordinary things on the market.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
