Juventus: Buffon studies English and takes decision on his future
11 December at 11:20“I feel important for the club but I don’t know what Juventus think about it”, that’s what Juventus keepe Gigi Buffon told Inter director of sport Piero Ausilio ahead of Saturday’s Juve-Inter.
According to today’s edition of La Stampa, however, Buffon has already made a decision about his future. The Italy legend will retire at the end of the current campaign and wants to remain at the club as a director.
The Italian paper claims Buffon will meet Marotta next month to decide what his future will be.
Buffon is reported to have begun to study English which will be useful for his potential new role at the club.
The 40-year-old revealed a few months ago that he could only make a u-turn and decide not to retire if Juve win the Champions League this season.
The Italian goalkeeper is currently out of action but Allegri expects him to return to the pitch next week against Bologna.
