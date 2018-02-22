Juventus could move for Real Madrid outcast
26 February at 18:35Reports from CalcioMercato suggest that Serie A giants Juventus could look to make a move for Real Madrid outcast Dani Ceballos.
The 21-year-old midfielder joined the Santiago Bernabeu based club only this past summer from Real Betis but has failed to make an impact since joining. He has made only two starts in the La Liga and has appeared six times from the bench, but has scored twice too. And now, he is frustrated at the club.
CalcioMercato can understand that he willing to move on from Madrid already and has been wanting a Juventus move since January. Through his entourage, he wanted to signal to Juventus for signing him on an initial loan deal which could have been made permanent in the summer.
While it didn't happen, Ceballos is among a host of options that Fabio Paratici Giuseppe Marotta are looking at. While the players wants a move, Manchester United too are monitoring Ceballos' progress with keen interest.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
