Juventus have issued a stirring defence of Gonzalo Higuain.

The Argentine striker has come under fire of late for not scoring in Europe.



Having signed him for a stunning

with the intention of making the leap in the Champions League (where they have now lost two finals in three seasons), the Argentine failed to score in many key knockout games last season, and had a poor game against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in the week.

“Are we happy to have spent 90 million for Higuain? Marotta said ahead of today’s clash with Sassuolo, in which Juventus are winning 1-0 at half-time.



“If we were to sum up last season, we did as much as we could: we won the Serie A and the Coppa Italia, and reached the Champions League final, where we lost to Real, the best team in the world.

“Higuain is a part of the squad, he isn’t just a goalscorer, but a very important player for the team”.

€90 millionHiguain scored five Champions League goals last season, and 24 more in Serie A, but only one CL strike came in the games against Monaco, Barcelona and Real Madrid.