Juventus face competition from to sign promising Real Madrid attacking midfielder
30 March at 18:30Juventus have recently emerged as possible suitors for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio who had a great start to the season but has been failing to play on a regular basis under Zinedine Zidane having barely played 1000 minutes in all competition during the current campaign.
Juventus are said to have scouted the 21-year-old during the U21 International friendly between Spain and Italy. The player is not a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabeu but the Merengues are only going to accept offers in excess of € 50 million, which is why Juventus are also looking at other possible targets to strengthen their attacking department in the summer.
The Serie A giants have also set sights on Alexis Sanchez, Federico Bernardeschi, Domenico Berardi and Douglas Costa and many more names are going to be linked with a summer move to Juventus in the near future.
As for the signing od Asensio, the Old Lady will face competition from Arsenal and Liverpool. Both Premier League giants are in fact considering a summer bid for the talented winger and according to Don Balon both clubs would offer him the starter status that the player is currently unable to get at Real Madrid.
