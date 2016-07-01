Alex Sandro to ward off any advances by Manchester City for his services.

Juventus are lining up a contract extension with Brazilian full-backto ward off any advances by Manchester City for his services. Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that the Bianconeri will sit down and discuss a new deal with the 26-year-old, as interest from the Premier League heightens.

Juventus chiefs have made the versatile Brazilian one of their main priorities in the opening months of 2017 and it’s understood that representatives from both sides will sit down and begin informal talks on a possible new deal which will expire in 2021 or 2022. This new offer (which will reportedly not contain a release clause) will also contain a salary increase from the current €2.8 million that the player earns, to €3.3-3.5 million.



Aware of interest coming from the Premier League, Bianconeri CEO Beppe Marotta will be looking to tie down his player as soon as possible. Pep Guardiola is a known admirer and is about to off-load both Kolarov and Sagna in the summer before freshening up his back-line.