Juventus are planning their strategy for the summer transfer market. The Bianconeri wants to continue with the 4-2-3-1 system put in place by Massimo Allegri that has given the team a more attacking edge this season.



Angel Di Maria.

CEO Beppe Marotta and Sporting Director Fabio Paritici are looking for alternatives to Cuadrado, Pjaca and Mandzukic. The transfer team are assessing different profiles and according to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) this morning, the new name to go towards the top of the list is Paris Saint-Germain play-maker

The journal claims that club officials in the French capital have been disappointed with his performances so far, only seeing fleeting glances of the player we all know on his day can rival anyone in the world. After last week’s Champions League horror show in Barcelona, it’s not beyond possibility that the player could be sacrificed in the summer.



Di Maria’s current market value is believed to be around €35-40 million, around the same as another Bianconeri summer target, Douglas Costa, who looks surplus to requirements at Bayern Munich.