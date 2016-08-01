Juventus have had an offer for Wolfsburg midfielder Luiz Gustavo, according to the latest reports.

The Bianconeri had made the Wolves an offer of €2 million plus a €13 million optional signing fee later on.

The Bundesliga side preferred a different approach, wanting €15m + €3m in bonuses, and a fixed transfer fee.

The Germans don’t want a loan deal, unless an obligation to buy is included.

Earlier this month, Sportmediaset claimed that the Green and Whites were willing to sell the Brazil international on a loan-to-buy deal.

Luiz

claims that the Bianconeri can place a last-minute blow and still sign the Brazil international, but they’ll have to increase their offer.Gustavo has appeared in 12 Bundelisga games so far this season, but things haven’t gone very well for the Wolves, who are said to be offing many of their highest earners since owners Volkswagen got into financial difficulties.