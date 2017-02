Juventus and Inter aren’t intimidated by Marco Verratti’s high price, and look set to make a bid for the Italy star this summer.

The same goes, apparently, for his

8.6m salary, which would make him Serie A’s highest-paid player.

Fresh off PSG’s 4-0 win over Barcelona, the Ligue 1 star denied yesterday that he ever wanted a move to Barcelona,

​Agent Donato Di Campli and Verratti himself have long been sending feelers hinting at a move away from the Parc des Princes.

"Our goal is always the same: to win the Champions League with PSG, which is also the ambition of the club,” Di Campli recently told

“Even though I am currently in a good project and I feel at home, any player would play for Barcelona. It is still the best team in the world.”

