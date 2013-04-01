Juventus, Inter happy to spend €80m for Chelsea target
16 February at 10:18Juventus and Inter aren’t intimidated by Marco Verratti’s high price, and look set to make a bid for the Italy star this summer.
Libero (via VecchiaSignora.com) write that neither Juventus or Inter are scared of spending the estimated €80 million it’ll take to spirit the playmaker away from PSG.
The same goes, apparently, for his €8.6m salary, which would make him Serie A’s highest-paid player.
The Nerazzurri in particular have prioritized the signing of Italian players, but Chelsea Coach Antonio Conte is also on the case.
Fresh off PSG’s 4-0 win over Barcelona, the Ligue 1 star denied yesterday that he ever wanted a move to Barcelona, saying that he didn’t “want to move to Barcelona, I’ve never said that. You all know my dream is to win something important here. I believe in this project and I am proud to be part of it.”
Agent Donato Di Campli and Verratti himself have long been sending feelers hinting at a move away from the Parc des Princes.
"Our goal is always the same: to win the Champions League with PSG, which is also the ambition of the club,” Di Campli recently told L’Equipe (via FourFourTwo) before PSG’s 4-0 win, “And if this is not possible at PSG, then he will do it elsewhere” Di
Campli continued.”
GFFN also picked up the 25-year-old’s previous quotes on Barcelona, the former Pescara man making it clear that moving to Barcelona was potentially an ambition of his.
“Even though I am currently in a good project and I feel at home, any player would play for Barcelona. It is still the best team in the world.”
