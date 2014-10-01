Corentin Tolisso. The 22-year-old Lyon midfielder has been at the top of the Bianconeri’s wish-list since last summer with coach Massimo Allegri anxious to add the player to his all-conquering Juve squad.

According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) Inter and Milan are set to challenge Juventus in the race to sign French midfielderThe 22-year-old Lyon midfielder has been at the top of the Bianconeri’s wish-list since last summer with coach Massimo Allegri anxious to add the player to his all-conquering Juve squad.

Tolisso himself recently quoted that it would be “difficult” to say no to a move to Turin despite his current club’s ambition to keep hold of him at the end of the season. That seems highly unlikely however and with a transfer fee thought to be around €40M, we could now have a three-way Italian tussle for his services.



With both Milan clubs now under Chinese ownership after Thursday’s historic takeover of AC Milan by Yonghong Li, the Old Lady will not to have things all their own way. However, the fact that Tolisso is desperate to play Champions League football next term, definitely puts Allegri’s team in pole-position.