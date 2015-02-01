According to reports in Italy, Juventus are in the hunt for Serbian midfielder Dusan Tadic. The 28-year-old Southampton star has had an excellent season on the south-coast which has led to a host of clubs to express an interest in taking him this summer.





Spanish giants Real Madrid (who see the player as a replacement for want away Colombian James Rodriguez) are believed to be huge admirers as are Italian trio Napoli Inter and Milan. Now Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com) understands that the Serie A league leaders are also considering a move at the end of the current campaign.

Tadic joined The Saints from Dutch side Twente in 2014 for a fee of around £10M and has now made over 100 appearances for the club. Although his current employers are reluctant to let him leave, it’s believed that if the right offer is tabled, then they may be ready to cash-in whilst his stock is at its highest.